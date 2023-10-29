Matt Poitras Displayed His Endurance In Bruins Win Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their Thursday night loss to the Anaheim Ducks with a big win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

The Bruins tied a team record, scoring points in eight-consecutive games to start a season.

We highlighted Matt Poitras prior to the game, and the rookie ended the night on a +1 rating and has scored five points to kick-off his first NHL season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.