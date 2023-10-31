The Patriots are one of the more buzzed-about teams ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

From potentially trading pending free agents like Josh Uche to possibly acquiring someone like Chase Young, everything seemingly is on the table for New England. Some people even believe a trade involving Mac Jones is possible.

But the end result might be something that Patriots fans are used to seeing.

“While perceived as being possible ‘sellers’ because of their 2-6 record, Patriots sources have indicated that it’s entirely possible the team does nothing at the deadline,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported Tuesday.

It would be hard to defend the Patriots if they stayed quiet at the deadline.

It’s evident they aren’t a good team and are in need of a reset. The responsible thing to do would be to sell valuable assets before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

But does Bill Belichick have the stomach to wave that white flag? That remains to be seen.

You can click here to monitor Patriots trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images