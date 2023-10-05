FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s Patriots practice was an eventful one, at least by their standards.

First of all, the early afternoon session saw the debut of cornerback J.C. Jackson, whom New England acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Chargers. Jackson spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots before signing a lucrative contract with Los Angeles in 2022.

The 27-year-old was wearing No. 29. He previously wore No. 27, which currently is occupied by cornerback Myles Bryant.

The practice also saw an early visit from franchise owner Robert Kraft, who turned to reporters and said, “Hope to get a win,” before walking onto the field. Kraft then briefly spoke with Jackson before fist-bumping practice squad receiver Jalen Reagor.

As for attendance, Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon both were absent, which was expected. Both players still haven’t officially landed on injured reserve, but they reportedly will miss the rest of the season after suffering arm injuries in last Sunday’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England otherwise enjoyed perfect attendance from everyone on its active 53-man roster. Tackle Riley Reiff (injured reserve) also practiced for the second day in a row, as did defensive end Trey Flowers and special teamer Cody Davis, both of whom are on the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots now have 20 days to add them to the active roster.

Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were the only absences at today's Patriots practice.



Also still no sign of Jack Jones or Tyquan Thornton, both of whom are eligible to come off IR.



J.C. Jackson is here wearing No. 29. Robert Kraft also showed up pic.twitter.com/A6d6BWbCqc — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 5, 2023

On the downside, receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Jack Jones remained sidelined. Both second-year players are on injured reserve and eligible to return to practice this week.

Thornton seemingly is close to a return. However, Jones reportedly could be out for at least two more weeks.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. They’ll host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.