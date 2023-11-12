Charlie Coyle Reliable At Faceoff Dot Vs. Canadiens

Charlie Coyle continues to be a reliable force at the faceoff dot.

While Coyle didn’t score during the Boston Bruins overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens after having a milestone week, the Bruins forward won 11 faceoffs with three blocked shots Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, Coyle notched his first career hat trick and potted his 400th career point.

Featured image via Boston Bruins