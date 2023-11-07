David Pastrnak Notches Assist In Big Night For Bruins Rookies

It was a big night for Boston Bruins rookies in Dallas on Monday night.

We highlighted David Pastrnak prior to the Bruins matchup against the Dallas Stars, and the right wing ultimately contributed an assist during the contest.

While Pastrnak scored his 17th point of the season, Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher had both of their first career NHL goals against the Stars.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.