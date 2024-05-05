The Maple Leafs welcomed Auston Matthews back to the lineup Saturday night, but another key player for Toronto took in Game 7 against Boston as a spectator.

It was Ilya Samsonov, not Joseph Woll, in net for the Maple Leafs in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series finale at TD Garden. Woll was in between the pipes for back-to-back season-saving wins for Toronto after Samsonov lost three of four to start the best-of-seven set.

Given how well Woll played in Games 5 and 6, one could deduce he didn’t make a third straight start due to injury. But after Game 7, head coach Sheldon Keefe detailed the timeline that concluded with Samsonov receiving the nod.

“Joe was injured late in the game the other night in Game 6,” Keefe told reporters, as seen in a Sportsnet video. “Obviously, we didn’t practice yesterday (Friday). We traveled, and it wasn’t any better. In fact, it was a little bit worse yesterday. So, we had told Samsonov he had to stay ready last night. There was a chance Joe wasn’t going to be able to go, but Joe was going to do all that he could to try to be ready. The medical team was going to continue to work with him to get him ready. That’s the process they went through.

Story continues below advertisement

“This morning, he obviously went on the ice. Again, was trying to do everything he could to be available for the team tonight but ultimately he just wasn’t able to. He wasn’t able to play. So we had to go to Sammy, who had notice the night before and again this morning. There were still parts of the routine on the ice this morning that he went through with (goalie coach) Curtis Sanford as though he were playing even though at that time we still thought Joe was going to play. It really wasn’t until this afternoon that it was determined Joseph wouldn’t be available.”

Samsonov entered the pivotal matchup with mostly lowlights on his postseason résumé, but he gave Toronto a chance to win Saturday night. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, who made 29 saves, Jeremy Swayman was a little bit better. The 2024 All-Star made 30 stops and earned another playoff win when David Pastrnak lit the lamp in overtime.

Woll, Samsonov and their Maple Leafs now will watch the rest of the postseason from home, while Swayman and the Bruins march on in their quest for the Stanley Cup.