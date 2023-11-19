Ex-Bruins Forward Tomas Nosek Takes Nasty Hit Vs. Rangers

Tomas Nosek likely won’t have an easy time getting out of bed on Sunday.

The former Boston Bruins forward who departed on a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils in the offseason, got laid out and sent to the dressing room on Saturday night.

As the Devils hosted the Rangers, tied at 1-1 in the first period, Nosek took a brutal hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba, leaving Nosek planted on the ice for a few moments. The 31-year-old needed to grab onto New York’s goalpost in order to get back up.

Nosek suffered an upper body injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the night, per team announcement.

Watch Nosek go down here:

Jacob Trouba lays a huge hit on Tomáš Nosek, who has gone to the dressing room and has yet to return. pic.twitter.com/dcVEFRqpW3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2023

Nosek lasted just 2:55 minutes before being yanked off the ice for good.

New Jersey’s then 1-1 tie with New York resulted in a 5-2 loss, dropping the Devils to 8-7-1 on their season.

No update regarding Nosek’s injury was provided following the loss.