Tomas Nosek Departs Bruins, Signs One-Year Deal With Devils

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated more than two weeks ago it was unlikely free agent Tomas Nosek would return to the Black and Gold.

Well, Nosek’s departure became official Wednesday afternoon as the New Jersey Devils announced the organization signed Nosek to a one-year contract. New Jersey revealed Nosek’s contract was worth $1 million.

The 30-year-old Nosek played the previous two seasons with the Bruins and provided depth at center and on the penalty kill. He finished with 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists last season after a campaign in which he contributed 17 points on 14 assists. The 18 points tied for the most in his career.

Nosek will enter his ninth season in the league after playing for three franchises including the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights and Bruins.