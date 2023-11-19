Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Beat Canadiens, Celebrate Eras Night Win

The Boston Bruins improved to 13-1-2 on the season with their 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The victory featured many milestones for the B’s including Jake DeBrusk’s 400th career NHL start and Brad Marchand’s 500th assist. It also marked the Bruins’ 13th time in franchise history to earn 50-plus wins within a calendar year.

To add to the celebration, the Bruins honored members of the 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup champion teams by re-raising their banners in TD Garden/

