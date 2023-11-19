Bruins Notes: Boston Bringing Jim Montgomery’s Vision To Life

BOSTON — The Bruins’ record sits at 13-1-2 following their win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, so there aren’t very many things to pick at.

There is something, though.

The Bruins’ defense, thanks to untimely injuries and a suspension to star Charlie McAvoy, has yet to really find its footing in the offensive zone. In his relatively short time in Boston, head coach Jim Montgomery has made it clear he wants hit defenseman to be aggressive with the puck and attack scoring opportunities. That wasn’t something we saw early, but has started to pick up as of late.

“I think we’re spending more time in the (offensive) zone,” Montgomery told reporters postgame. “I think we’re hanging onto the puck better. They’re playing faster in the o-zone, they’re more shot ready. I think in the beginning (of the season) it was a little unlucky.”

In addition to the return of McAvoy, who scored again Saturday, the Bruins are benefiting from Mason Lohrei’s ability on the offensive end. That’s why, despite some rough patches in his own zone, the 22-year-old continues to find himself in the Boston lineup.

“He keeps playing good hockey. He keeps helping us win,” “He’s a smart hockey player who makes good plays, and he keeps helping us win which is what we want.”

The B’s have been able to fall back on their elite goaltending duo, and it’s been because of the ability to get off to fast starts. That, of course, has a ton to do with the pressure put on by Boston’s defense. It’s an art they’ve yet to perfect, but seem to be getting the hang of.

Here are more notes from Saturday night’s matchup between the Bruins and Canadiens:

— Boston celebrated another “Era Night” on Saturday, honoring members of the Bruins who played from 1960-1976 in a pregame ceremony at TD Garden. Bobby Orr, Johnny Bucyk, Gerry Cheevers, Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge and Derek Sanderson were among those in attendance, raising their banners for the very first time.

— Jake DeBrusk skated in his 400th career NHL game Saturday.

— Brad Marchand registered his 500th career assist against the Canadiens, becoming just the eighth player in Bruins history with 500 career helpers. He finished with two on the night.

— Linus Ullmark didn’t play Saturday, but he was the best dressed member of the Bruins.

— The Bruins won't have very long to enjoy TD Garden, as they'll head back on the road to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.