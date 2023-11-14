Jrue Holiday has made an immediate impact for the Boston Celtics since joining the team in a major trade just weeks before the start of the season.

The veteran has produced in each of his prior stops in his career and fits well into the new-look Celtics’ starting lineup. As a quality defender and a capable scorer, Holiday has elevated Boston’s play to start the season.

The 33-year-old offered another quality performance on Monday night, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds in the Celtics’ 114-98 win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Holiday reached a milestone in the second half of the victory, draining a three-pointer to reach 15,000 points in his career. From his career-long impact to his role with the Celtics, Holiday’s teammates recognize his value in Boston’s hot start.

“Man, he’s meant everything,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum told Abby Chin after the win, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “His IQ. Obviously, the way he puts pressure on the ball. He’s one of the best defenders in the league. He competes. He makes the right plays and he can score with the best of them. I’m glad I don’t have to play against him (anymore).”

The two-time All-Star, along with fellow newcomer in center Kristaps Porzingis, is helping unlock new potential in Boston with a retooled roster.

Holiday and the Celtics look to make it four straight wins when they return to Philadelphia to meet the 76ers for the second time in a week on Wednesday.