NBA Reporter Addresses Wild Exchange With Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla challenged a reporter during Boston’s recent loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia, resulting in an unexpected exchange that revealed one thing: don’t ask about the 3-point shot.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, who asked the question that sparked a rattled Mazzulla during postgame that night, doubled down. Washburn asked about Boston’s heavy reliance on the outside shot when early on this season, leaning to inside scoring sources was key to the team’s red-hot 5-0 start.

Either way, Mazzulla didn’t wanna hear it and Washburn isn’t taking it back.

“I’m Herm Edwards. You play to win the game. The whole concept of, like, ‘Oh, he got you.’ If they had won, yes. Honestly, they lost the game so what am I asking about?” Washburn said during an appearance on CLNS Media’s “Cedric Maxwell Podcast.” “I’m asking because it was a problem. Secondly, 3-point shooting for this franchise has been a problem for seven to eight years. The whole philosophy of shoot 3’s or die hasn’t gotten them a championship. If I was covering the (Golden State) Warriors, I wouldn’t say a word.”

Story continues below advertisement

That night, the Celtics shot 15-of-47 from beyond the arc (31.9%), allowing the 76ers to walk away victorious despite Boston overcoming a late double-digit deficit. Boston’s offense, at several points, became stagnant and incapable of creating the necessary ball movement to find a quality shot. The same could be said during Boston’s loss in Minnesota to the Timberwolves. Not every outside shot is a quality shot.

“I felt, just my case in that game, they had a chance to rally,” Washburn explained. “Joe was trying to tell me, ‘Well, we lost the game in the second quarter.’ Ok, you could say that. But you didn’t lose the game in the second quarter, you lost control of the game in the second quarter.”

Granted, relying on that source of offense has cost the Celtics a handful of times in recent years, even though it’s a strong suit for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and others on Boston’s roster.

The Celtics will get their redemption shot back in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.