Will Grier’s time away from the Patriots didn’t last very long.

New England on Tuesday re-signed the veteran quarterback to its practice squad, according to multiple reports. Grier was released on Saturday but cleared waivers on Monday, setting the stage for Tuesday’s re-signing.

The Patriots began the week with two open spots on their practice squad. There will be one left after the addition of Grier.

Grier first joined New England in late September to provide depth behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The 28-year-old briefly saw some buzz as a potential Jones replacement but was unable to ascend the depth chart before his release over the weekend.

It’s unclear whether Grier could factor into the Patriots’ QB plans for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bill Belichick hadn’t publicly announced which quarterback will make the start.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images