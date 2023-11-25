The Patriots were vague about their quarterback plans heading into their matchup against the Giants, but a rookie who’s flashed upside might not be part of that plan.

Head coach Bill Belichick stressed to the New England quarterback room to be ready to play if their name was called upon. Mac Jones expressed optimism he would be the starter, but Belichick still wouldn’t budge and kept to his message of not naming a starter for this Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

Bailey Zappe told reporters Friday his preparation wasn’t any different than any other week and that he’s always ready to step in. Will Grier hoped to be the Joshua Dobbs of the Patriots, but the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller yet has played this season.

That left Malik Cunningham, who the Patriots primarily used as a wide receiver. However, his one drive in the preseason against the Houston Texans got fans excited enough to see him under center. There was an opportunity in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders when the rookie was the only other active quarterback along with Jones. But his preparation didn’t inspire confidence he’d actually play at quarterback if Jones’ struggles continued, which they did and have throughout the season. Cunningham took only one dropback and was sacked.

The Lousiville product theoretically should be preparing to start against the Giants if Belichick’s message is to be believed, but the 25-year-old told the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Friday his focus was at wide receiver and special teams.

“They just always tell me with the quarterback stuff to always be ready, to keep studying the summer stuff, the weeks that I was activated, just keep studying some of that stuff so if something were to change that those would be the plays that I would run,” Cunningham told Kyed. “So, just keeping up on those plays and other than that, just keep working at my wide receiver stuff.”

Cunningham also told Kyed there was no explanation given to him as to why he hasn’t taken reps at quarterback.

“I’m a team player, so whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do it,” Cunningham said.

So despite Belichick claiming it’s a four-man battle for the starting job, it would appear it’s more of a three-man race. However, fans might have seen the writing on the wall if Jones ended up being the starter in Week 12 amid the charade of a quarterback competition.