The Bruins were sent to the loss column for the second straight time, although Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will be taking a hefty postgame hit after New York’s 7-4 victory over Boston on Saturday.

At 2:20 minutes in the second period, Trouba and Bruins forward Trent Frederic got tangled up behind New York’s net after a whistle. Trouba then swung his stick, making contact with Frederic’s helmet, although the officials did not penalize the 29-year-old during the game.

Afterward, Trouba couldn’t escape disciplinary action.

The NHL fined Trouba a maximum of $5,000, according to an announcement from the league’s player and safety department.

Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high sticking Trent Frederic pic.twitter.com/Vpmk5P4T9K — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2023

On the flip side, Trouba also avoids a suspension which would’ve marked the second of his 11-year career.

“That’s a tough team to relax against because they can make you pay,” Trouba said postgame, per SNY video. “But I feel like we stayed energized and stayed up on the bench and the game kept moving, kept making plays, kept skating and I think that was a big factor in why we played a good third period.”

Trouba contributed an assist in the win that put New York (15-3-1) ahead of Boston (14-3-3) for the best record in the Eastern Conference.