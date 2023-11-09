BOSTON — The Bruins face the Islanders for the first time this season with two players looking to continue recent success against their Eastern Conference opponent.

During last year’s historic regular season, goalie Linus Ullmark and center Trent Frederic had notable success against New York, helping the Bruins sweep the three-game season series.

The Boston center found the back of the net three times against New York last season, including a pair of goals in a 6-2 win on Feb. 18 at TD Garden.

In goal, Ullmark posted a perfect 3-0 record against the Islanders, making over 25 saves in each of those starts and allowing just six total goals in those matchups.

Both players are part of the reason why Boston has won its last six regular season games against the Islanders at TD Garden, dating back to April of 2021. The Islanders did find success later that season against Boston, eliminating the Bruins in six games in the second round of the playoffs.

Frederic and Ullmark each look to make an impact as the Bruins search for back-to-back wins. Puck drop against the Islanders is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.