FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe was sad to see Malik Cunningham go.

One day after Cunningham left the Patriots’ practice squad to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, Zappe lamented the undrafted rookie’s departure.

“He’s a great teammate,” the New England quarterback said during his Wednesday news conference. “Of course, I was upset that he’s not going to be here with us anymore. But I was also excited that he was getting an opportunity somewhere else. I believe he signed to the 53(-man roster), so that’s a great opportunity for him.

“I texted him, I wished him all the best and told him to stay in contact. He’s a great guy.”

Though he played just six regular-season snaps for the Patriots, Cunningham was very popular in the locker room, as evidenced by the tsunami of supportive messages that followed his exit. Those came from players young and experienced, on offense and defense.

Cunningham attended quarterback meetings with Zappe, Mac Jones and Will Grier but primarily practiced at receiver, a position he never played before he arrived in New England in May. He ultimately saw minimal playing time at either spot, appearing in just one game for the Patriots.

The 25-year-old was elevated from the practice squad for each of the Patriots’ last two games but did see the field, watching from the sideline as Zappe took every snap against the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens reportedly hope to play Cunningham at QB but also view him as someone who could contribute at wideout in the short term. Baltimore was an ideal landing spot for the athletic Louisville product, providing him a chance to develop behind former college teammate Lamar Jackson and play in an offense built around a mobile quarterback.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots wanted to keep Cunningham, but the Ravens “sold him on the opportunity.”

“Certainly, their offense suits Malik better than probably any other offense in the league does, so it makes sense,” Belichick said Wednesday.