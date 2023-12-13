FOXBORO, Mass. — An opposing player caught the Patriots’ eye during their Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. When he hit the market three months later, New England pounced.

The Patriots claimed linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers from Philadelphia late last week, reportedly beating out claims from five other NFL teams. On Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick explained what drew them to the 24-year-old.

“We’ve seen him,” Belichick said. “Played against him early in the year, kind of followed him through the year. Depth at linebacker is something I would say you’re always looking for — every team is looking for, especially at this time of year. We had an opportunity to get it, so look forward to working with him.”

Elliss played twice as many snaps on special teams (238) as he did on defense (119) for Philadelphia this season, but he saw a good deal of defensive playing time against the Patriots. The Idaho product played 43% of snaps on defense (34 total) and 80% in the kicking game (23) when the Eagles won 25-20 at Gillette Stadium.

Philly also gave Elliss an increased role at linebacker just before cutting him. He started and played a season-high 75% of snaps in the final game before his release, which came after the team signed former Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard.

To clear roster space for Elliss, the Patriots waived running back/wide receiver/kick returner Ty Montgomery, whose missed block led to a blocked punt in last Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday but did not immediately sign.

Elliss could make his Patriots debut this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.