Can Boston College End Bowl Win Drought With Fenway Park Advantage?

The Boston College Eagles will have as close to a homefield advantage as a college football team can get come bowl season.

Boston College (BC) is set to battle the Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustangs in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Playing just four miles from their home turf at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Boston College looks to use the hometown feel to earn its first postseason win since 2016. The Eagles defeated the Maryland Terrapins in a 36-30 win in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit that season.

In recent years, Boston College has had trouble just getting the chance to play in whichever bowl game they qualified for. In 2018, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead against the Boise State Broncos in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas before the game was cancelled due to poor weather.

The coronavirus also impacted bowl season as Boston College opted out of the postseason in 2020 before their matchup against the East Carolina Pirates in the 2021 Military Bowl was cancelled.

The Eagles look to reinvigorate their bowl game success as they once did at the turn of the century, winning eight straight bowl games from 2000 to 2007.

Playing at Fenway Park has benefited Boston College before, posting an all-time record of 76-22-5. The Eagles look to continue their success at one of the country’s most historic ballparks.

BC and SMU will kickoff from Fenway Park on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. ET.