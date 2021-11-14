Phil Jurkovec Absolutely Tears It Up, Boston College Clinches Bowl Berth

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Jurkovec returned to the football field last week to the surprise to some and couldn’t be stopped as the Boston College Eagles took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

The BC quarterback suffered a wrist injury during Week 2 that convinced many that his redshirt junior season was over, but Jurkovec returned for the squad’s win in their annual Red Bandana Game and carried the momentum over and looked like he didn’t miss any time as they downed Georgia Tech.

Jurkovec finished the day 13/20 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns and added another 71 yards on the ground and another three touchdowns in the 41-30 win.

That's ? total TD's today for #5!!!!! — BC Football (@BCFootball) November 13, 2021

The win wasn’t just good for Jurkovec’s stats as Boston College’s record now sits at 6-4 and they officially are now bowl-eligible after the victory.

A BOWL BOUND FOR BOSTON!! pic.twitter.com/nuNbN8jhl0 — BC Football (@BCFootball) November 14, 2021

For the sixth-straight year, we are bowl eligible! pic.twitter.com/sfjkdq3oqd — BC Football (@BCFootball) November 14, 2021

Five touchdowns in your second game back definitely isn’t bad at all.