The Boston Celtics will open up a four-game road trip on the West Coast against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, doing so without Kristaps Porzingis available to take the floor.

After missing the first of two consecutive matchups with the Orlando Magic, the Celtics have elected to take yet another cautious approach with the 7-foot-3 Porzingis, ruling him out hours before tip-off in Golden State. Porzingis — sidelined with left calf strain injury management — joined fellow center Luke Kornet who was sidelined for a fourth straight time with an adductor strain.

That forces the Celtics to take an obvious hit on their frontcourt, while in search of carrying on the momentum of their five-game winning streak built in their most recent homestand.

#NEBHInjuryReport at Golden State:



Luke Kornet (left adductor strain) – OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain injury management) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2023

Porzingis last scored 15 points in Boston’s most recent victory, a 114-97 win over the Magic on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

If Boston’s last five trips to the win column prove anything, it’s that the Celtics have the depth to sustain absences such as Porzingis throughout the season when head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotations rise to the occasion.

This marks Porzingis’ seventh absence of the season.