Charles Barkley ‘Guarantees’ Celtics Championship Entering Knockouts

The Boston Celtics are set to play in the first-ever knockout round of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

As the competition moves closer to the championship stage, one former NBA star has his mind made up on who will be hoisting the trophy.

Chuck: “The Boston Celtics are going to win the championship… GUARANTEED!” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cdzcbxfR8p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 5, 2023

“The Celtics are going to win the championship,” Charles Barkley said on “NBA on TNT” on Monday night. “The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. The Boston Celtics are going to win the championship. Guaranteed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barkley has backed Boston for the majority of the season and reaffirmed his stance on the Eastern Conference leaders to start the month of December.

The Hall of Fame forward did feel concerns about Boston’s chances given the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who last played on Nov. 24 before suffering a calf injury.

After recording a 51-point win over them in Boston earlier this season, the Celtics face the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinal round on Monday.