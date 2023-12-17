The Boston Bruins dropped their second game to the New York Rangers this season in an overtime loss at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Although it was low-scoring, the B’s kept it exciting and truly paid homage to the Lunch Pail Era players who sat in attendance at the Bruins’ third Centennial Eras Night.

David Pastrnak put on a show with five shots on net and three huge hits. Pasta played just under fourteen minutes on the ice before getting hit with a five-minute major.

