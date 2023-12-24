This New Report Puts Dent In Bill Belichick-Commanders Rumors

Another day, another dose of speculation surrounding Bill Belichick’s future in New England and beyond.

Multiple reports indicate the Patriots will part ways with the legendary coach this offseason, one way or another. And the Washington Commanders, whom many expect to fire head coach Ron Rivera, are considered a possible landing spot for Belichick. There even were legitimate Belichick-Commanders trade rumors that popped up early in the season.

While Belichick alone knows his personal preferences, the consensus is he only will join an organization that provides the kind of all-encompassing power he enjoys in New England. He wants to shop for the groceries and cook the meals.

But would the Commanders afford him such privileges? A new report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer put a dent in the Belichick-Washington speculation.

“Bill Belichick’s name has popped up a lot in connection to the Commanders’ job,” Breer wrote in a piece published Tuesday. “And there’s one thing at play there that might be a hurdle to that happening: My sense is that new owner Josh Harris won’t hand the keys to the entire operation over to a single person. So if Belichick wants the power he has in New England (total power, which is tough for a coach to get these days), he might have to look elsewhere.”

With only three games left in the Patriots’ miserable 2023 campaign, we won’t have to wait much longer to learn what the fate holds for Belichick. And the closer we get to the end of the season, the more inevitable it feels that New England will make a franchise-altering decision in January.

But don’t hold your breath on Belichick heading to the United States capital.