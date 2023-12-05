Patriots Injury Report: Young Receiver Returns To Practice Field

The Patriots remain banged up ahead of Thursday night’s game in Pittsburgh.
New England listed nine players on Tuesday’s injury report, which was released after one of the shorter practices of the season. Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas both missed practice due to an ankle injury and concussion, respectively.
Stevenson reportedly will miss multiple weeks with his high ankle sprain. Douglas’ situation remains fluid, as he must pass concussion protocol before being cleared to resume practicing.
On the positive side, receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise all returned to practice. Boutte sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to a shoulder injury, while Wise and Wade both were sick.
Ezekiel Elliott also was a full participation after dealing with a thigh injury last week.
Here’s the full Tuesday injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Chris Board, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
The Patriots will hold a closed walkthrough on Wednesday before traveling to Pittsburgh. Thursday night’s game against the Steelers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Veteran backup Mitch Trubisky will start in place of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered an ankle injury last weekend. Sophomore QB Bailey Zappe is expected to get another start for New England.
