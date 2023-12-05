Patriots Injury Report: Young Receiver Returns To Practice Field

The Patriots remain banged up ahead of Thursday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

New England listed nine players on Tuesday’s injury report, which was released after one of the shorter practices of the season. Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas both missed practice due to an ankle injury and concussion, respectively.

Stevenson reportedly will miss multiple weeks with his high ankle sprain. Douglas’ situation remains fluid, as he must pass concussion protocol before being cleared to resume practicing.

On the positive side, receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise all returned to practice. Boutte sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to a shoulder injury, while Wise and Wade both were sick.

Ezekiel Elliott also was a full participation after dealing with a thigh injury last week.

Here’s the full Tuesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

The Patriots will hold a closed walkthrough on Wednesday before traveling to Pittsburgh. Thursday night’s game against the Steelers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Veteran backup Mitch Trubisky will start in place of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered an ankle injury last weekend. Sophomore QB Bailey Zappe is expected to get another start for New England.