FOXBORO, Mass. — If there was any lingering doubt that Bailey Zappe would start for the Patriots on Thursday, it was wiped away during his Tuesday news conference.

Zappe, who started over Mac Jones in Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, was asked whether he’ll be the top quarterback when New England visits the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Coach has made it pretty clear,” the second-year QB said. “But I’ll let him announce it to everybody. That’s private right now, and whenever he announces it, that’s with him.”

Zappe wasn’t great against the Chargers, but he didn’t do anything to lose the job. He also was victimized by poor pass protection and uneven play from his receivers.

The Patriots and Steelers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Zappe will be opposed by Pittsburgh backup Mitch Trubisky, who will start in place of an injured Kenny Pickett.