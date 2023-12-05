FOXBORO, Mass. — If there was any lingering doubt that Bailey Zappe would start for the Patriots on Thursday, it was wiped away during his Tuesday news conference.

Zappe, who started over Mac Jones in Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, was asked whether he’ll be the top quarterback when New England visits the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Coach has made it pretty clear,” the second-year QB said. “But I’ll let him announce it to everybody. That’s private right now, and whenever he announces it, that’s with him.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/5, 5:17pm
New England Patriots
NE
+219
Thu 12/7, 8:15 PM
PIT -6 O/U 32.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
-271

Zappe wasn’t great against the Chargers, but he didn’t do anything to lose the job. He also was victimized by poor pass protection and uneven play from his receivers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots and Steelers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Zappe will be opposed by Pittsburgh backup Mitch Trubisky, who will start in place of an injured Kenny Pickett.

More Football:

Patriots Injury Report: Young Receiver Returns To Practice Field

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images