Pending Patriots Free Agent Gives Notable Remarks On Bill Belichick

Many Patriots fans are in a hurry to move on from Bill Belichick. And that makes sense, as Belichick’s personnel shortcomings have played a huge role in New England sinking to the depths of irrelevance.

However, in their rush to run Belichick ahead of town, many have overlooked one key variable: If the legendary head coach leaves, what else would make the Patriots an attractive destination for free agents? Why would some of their in-house free agents even want to stay?

Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, who’ll hit the open market this offseason, recently offered insight into whether Belichick’s future in New England could impact his own.

“He’s been a great coach to me,” Onwenu told Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports. “It’s kind of similar to my college route, or not really route, but just like the transition of being a young guy to an older guy. Going to Michigan, had Jim Harbaugh, I’ve kind of been in a system or similar system of how the Patriots are run.

“No, I don’t think (Belichick leaving would impact his decision). I mean, the team is the team. That’s why it’s a foundation and that’s why it’s a team. It’s not really built on one person, but he does play a big role. He has played a big role for this team and this organization.”

When asked whether he hopes Belichick will stay with the Patriots, Onwenu added: “Yeah I would like him to stay. I mean, it suits him. I don’t see him anywhere else.”

Earlier this month, it appeared Belichick leaving the Patriots was a foregone conclusion. However, recent reporting indicates franchise owner Robert Kraft is “conflicted” on how to handle the future Hall of Famer.

Regardless of whether Belichick is around, New England should prioritize re-signing Onwenu. The good news is all indications are he wants to stay.

“It’s really where I built myself, turning into the person that I am,” he told Weller. “They took the opportunity on me, drafting me in the sixth round. So, I always like to, not necessarily prove doubters wrong, but I like to prove myself right.

“I always like to put my best foot forward and just prove that I’m supposed to be here.”