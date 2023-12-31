ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe ever will admit it, but the dynamic between the two quarterbacks is awkward.

Following last season’s infamous “Zappe Fever“-induced QB controversy, the two barely could be seen talking to each other during training camp. And Jones surely can’t love watching Zappe start five consecutive games while he warms the bench.

However, Jones has remained cordial and professional with Zappe since being demoted in early December. And he took his support up a notch Sunday during New England’s 27-21 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After Zappe scrambled for a touchdown in the first half, Jones sprinted down the sideline to celebrate with his teammate in the end zone. Perhaps we’re giving him too much credit, but it seemed like an authentic, spur-of-the-moment reaction from Jones.

During a postgame news conference, Zappe was asked to offer insight into his relationship with a player who once looked like the Patriots’ quarterback of the future.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” Zappe said. “Both of us, we both want to win games. So, whoever’s out on the field, we’re gonna help the other one. If we ever see anything, we’re gonna tell one another. We’re gonna celebrate with one another whenever we score a touchdown, score points. You know, it’s a team game. So, you gotta support your guys. And he’s done a great job of that.”

Only Zappe and Jones know how they truly feel about each other. But at the end of the day, none of that matters. All that matters is they’re good teammates and supportive on gamedays.

Maintaining a good attitude while carrying the clipboard undoubtedly is a challenge for Jones. So far, he’s met it.