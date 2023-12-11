PITTSBURGH — Mac Jones only is human. It would be weird if he didn’t have conflicting feelings about Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to a win on Thursday.

Plus, the relationship between the two New England quarterbacks over the last year can be best described as cordial. “Frosty” or “awkward” would work, too.

However, none of that stopped Jones from being a good teammate after Zappe and the Patriots earned a dramatic road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Jones was leaving New England’s locker room at Acrisure Stadium, we saw him give a fist-bump and congratulations to Zappe, who was leaning against a wall while waiting to do his postgame news conference. Jones, who’s served as the backup the last two weeks, then quietly left the room and headed for the buses.

It wasn’t much. And it certainly wasn’t at the level of Zappe’s gleeful exchange with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

But it was something, and it’s more than what we typically have seen over the last five months from Jones and Zappe, who rarely are seen speaking to each other on gameday or during the media-access portions of practice.

More than anything, it was interesting to watch Jones display an upbeat and supportive demeanor after Thursday night’s game. It couldn’t have been easy, as Zappe understandably was the center of attention after playing well in victory.

For example, one player shouted, “Zappe Hour! What we drinking?!?” while leaving the locker room. A laughing Zappe then relayed his hotel room number.

This situation probably won’t get easier for Jones anytime soon.

Bill Belichick won’t admit it, but Zappe appears to be locked in as the starter for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And the sophomore quarterback probably will be given a relatively long leash, which only would be fair after Jones kept his job for a while despite multiple awful performances.

Whether Jones plays another down for the Patriots is up in the air. But if he indeed is in the final days of his New England career, he could do himself a lot of favors by maintaining his professionalism, even if it means supporting the guy who wanted his job — and took it.