BOSTON — If you’ve only been paying attention to the Bruins this season, you might not be aware that we’re in for quite the college hockey stretch over the next two weeks.

Boston University and Boston College will play their annual weekend series on Friday and Saturday. That will serve as the precursor to what many believe to be the best hockey tournament in the country, as the 71st Dunkin’ Beanpot will take place between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 — with all games available on NESN.

It’s the kind of weekend that could give college hockey a huge boost, as the prestige of these games will be on full display. There’s a certain number of people who already know exactly what these matchups mean, however.

“I don’t think you realize what it means until you play in it,” Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said following Wednesday’s optional skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “You’re playing other schools that share a tradition. I remember my first Beanpot, we played BC in the first game. It was wild to play in that atmosphere in college. We didn’t do so well, but the next year we came back and won.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know a lot of guys in here give us grief for throwing our gloves off when we won it, but that’s just how special it is for the four schools that are a part of it.”

The Bruins have quite the contingent of players who have taken part in matchups similar to the ones coming up over the next two weeks, as Shattenkirk, Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk all attended Boston University.

They’ve never competed in a Green Line rivalry game quite like this one, however. This will mark the first time BU and BC are ranked as the top two teams in the country entering a regular-season matchup. You can expect that the No. 2 Eagles and No. 1 Terriers, after playing each other three times in less than two weeks, will get quite sick of each other.

The “Battle of Comm Ave.” and the 71st Dunkin’ Beanpot probably won’t be the only things these teams meet for this season, as trips to the NCAA tournament are expected for both sides. This could just be a precursor for what’s in store for BU and BC.

Story continues below advertisement

The Terriers will travel to Conte Forum on Friday, before becoming the home team Saturday and hosting the Eagles at Agganis Arena. You can catch both games, along with the entire Beanpot tournament, with NESN 360.