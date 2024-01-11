The wait is over.

The era is over.

The New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick reportedly have decided to part ways, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss were among those to confirm.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the media at noon ET from Gillette Stadium.

While the two sides reportedly came together to make the amicable decision, many believe Belichick wants to continue coaching after 24 seasons in Foxboro, Mass. Many also believe Belichick will have a number of suitors with seven head coaching vacancies — Chargers, Falcons, Commanders, Titans, Raiders, Seahawks, Panthers — ahead of the NFL playoffs. It’s possible there are more to come out in the next week or two as the postseason comes to a close.

Here are the most sensible landing spots for Belichick:

Los Angeles Chargers

With Justin Herbert behind center, Belichick would enter a situation where there is plenty of talent on the roster. Former head coach Brandon Staley underachieved in LA, but it wasn’t due to the roster which featured high-end contributors like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Joey Bosa, etc. The Bolts have been widely viewed as one of the most desirable landing spots for a head coach. However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Chargers were a “less likely option” for Belichick.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were the first team to surface after the Belichick-Patriots split Thursday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter highlighted how owner Arthur Blank has gone big-coaching hunting in the past, and noted he could feel the same way this offseason. Atlanta also has plenty of offensive talent, which could create a sort of puzzle-piece scenario given the fact identifying offensive talent has become one of Belichick’s biggest challenges. Additionally, for a 71-year-old head coach that seems to be chasing 15 wins, the NFC South could help account for a handful of those in short-order.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are starting a full-fledged rebuild under new owner Josh Harris. Washington currently has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and plenty of cap space. If Belichick wants to build his own thing, the Commanders, a recognizable franchise in the NFL, might offer the cleanest slate. Those 15 wins we just mentioned, though, might be a little more challenging to come by with the Cowboys and Eagles in the same division. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported on Thursday that Washington was not expected to pursue Belichick.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, of course, doesn’t currently have an opening. Mike McCarthy remains under contract and helped the Cowboys earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC after an NFC East title. But what if McCarthy and the Cowboys fall flat in the playoffs? Would that really shock anyone? The Cowboys are extremely talented. And Belichick and owner Jerry Jones have an infatuation for one another, as recently outlined by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. We can always expect the unexpected from Jerry Jones.

Seattle Seahawks

It wouldn’t be the first time Belichick followed Pete Carroll, right? Carroll and the Seahawks parted ways themselves Wednesday. Seattle is another team with a young and talented roster, benefiting from recent drafts where the organization grabbed now controllable pieces. Prior to the Belichick development, the Seahawks reportedly were interested in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the position. It might indicate Seattle is hoping to bring in a veteran defensive mind, a mold Belichick fits.

