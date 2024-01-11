Thursday will be a surreal day at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots on Thursday announced that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will meet with reporters at noon ET. The announcement arrived shortly after reports of Belichick and the franchise “mutually” agreeing to part ways after 24 years together.

The press conference will be held in the team auditorium at Gillette Stadium. It’s unclear whether Kraft will announce anything beyond the departure of Belichick.

Multiple reports indicate Jerod Mayo is the “leading candidate” to replace Belichick. Brian Flores, Josh McDaniels and Mike Vrabel also are possible successors.

Follow NESN.com for more updates on Belichick and the Patriots as they become available.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images