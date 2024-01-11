Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots is expected to end Thursday, but there’s at least one team with a coaching vacancy that isn’t expected to make a run at him when he enters the open market.

Robert Kraft and Belichick are expected to mutually part ways, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. A news conference was scheduled at noon ET on Thursday as New England enters a new era without either Tom Brady or Belichick.

Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel are expected to be the leading candidates to succeed Belichick, and the Atlanta Falcons emerged as the top team that reportedly will pursue the future Hall of Fame head coach. The Los Angeles Chargers also have been linked to Belichick, but there’s an NFC East side that won’t be in the sweepstakes.

“Reinforcing previous thoughts on Bill Belichick and the Commanders. The team is not expected to pursue the ex-Patriots’ head coach, per source,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig posted on X.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported Washington is not expected to be a candidate to be Belichick’s next team. However, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has led the charge on linking the sides. He also suggested the Dallas Cowboys as a dark horse. Standig on Thursday added reports linking Washington to Belichick primarily are from outlets and reporters outside of the market.

Commanders owner Josh Harris might want to go in a younger direction for the rebuild of his franchise rather than turn to the 71-year-old Belichick. There still will be a competitive market for the legendary head coach, and there likely will be a string of long interviews before he decides on his future outside of New England.