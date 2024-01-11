Like Tom Brady before him, could Bill Belichick head to the NFC South after a historically successful run with the Patriots?

Belichick now is in search of a new job after cutting ties with New England on Thursday. The legendary head coach and team owner Robert Kraft reportedly met periodically over the course of the week and ultimately reached a “mutual” decision to go their separate ways.

The 71-year-old hits the open market at a favorable time, as nearly a quarter of the NFL currently has a head coaching vacancy. ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported Belichick is expected to draw interest from “some” of those teams, but they only mentioned the Falcons specifically as a potential suitor. Similarly, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini claimed Atlanta has been interested in acquiring Belichick for “weeks” in a report sent out shortly after news of his New England exit broke.

One day before the Belichick-Patriots divorce news, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported people close to the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach believe the Falcons present a “good fit” for him. Atlanta boasts a talented roster and resides in a market where the ever-focused Belichick would be able to lock in exclusively on football.

Story continues below advertisement

So, Belichick probably can expect a phone call soon from Arthur Blank and company. But there figures to be plenty of competition for the services of the greatest football coach ever.