NFL Rumors: Mike McCarthy Returning To Cowboys Not Set In Stone

Could the Dallas Cowboys join those with head coaching vacancies this offseason? It seems there is a non-zero chance.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, prior to the Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders in a Week 18 game, that Jerry Jones and company could relieve Mike McCarthy of his duties depending on how Dallas’ season concludes.

“There continues to be a feeling from people around the league, and even some within the Cowboys organization, that coach Mike McCarthy will be measured by how Dalla s’ final game goes,” Schefter wrote.

“If the Cowboys play well in the postseason, McCarthy would have an excellent chance to keep his job. But if they struggle and end the season with an embarrassing loss, as has happened in each of the past two years, then some say that change could come to Dallas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schefter said the situation remains “unsettled.” McCarthy, who is 41-25 as the head coach of the Cowboys, reportedly has one more year remaining on his contract.

Should the Cowboys move on from McCarthy and Bill Belichick not return to the New England Patriots, there’s reason to believe Belichick could replace McCarthy. Belichick’s relationship with the Jones family is well-documented and Dallas would present arguably the most attractive landing spot for a head coach.

McCarthy and the Cowboys will win the NFC East with a Week 18 victory on Sunday. A win in Washington also would mean the Cowboys earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, which comes with the potential of two home games in the postseason.

McCarthy’s tenure with the organization likely will be judged on those contests.