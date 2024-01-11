The Tennessee Titans reportedly are not interested in swapping out Mike Vrabel for Bill Belichick.

The Titans have started their search for a new head coach after Tennessee fired Vrabel on Tuesday. But Belichick is not on the team’s list to replace him, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday.

Belichick and the New England Patriots on Thursday announced they would mutually part ways. The longtime Patriots head coach and owner Robert Kraft held a joint press conference to confirm the news, and Belichick lauded Kraft, his coaches, players and New England fans for the two-decade tenure.

Belichick, who became emotional during the press conference, is now available on the open market with seven coaching vacancies in the league.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly are interested in Belichick while the Titans joined the Washington Commanders as teams who reportedly will not pursue the future Hall of Famer.

In the same social media post, Russini reported Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s drawing NFL interest, will not replace Vrabel either.

As it relates to Vrabel, however, there are many who believe the Patriots could tab the 2021 Coach of the Year as Belichick’s successor. Jerod Mayo and Vrabel seem to be the two frontrunners for the position with Mayo being called the favorite in multiple reports.