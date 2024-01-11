Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft expressed their utmost respect for one another on Thursday as the New England Patriots hosted a press conference to confirm their mutual split.

Belichick praised Kraft, his coaching staff, past and present Patriots players, New England fans and even the media during his five-minute address.

However, Belichick’s feelings on the Patriots — it felt like Belichick’s human side was on display for all those to see — can be best summed up in five words: “I’ll always be a Patriot.”

Belichick dropped that line while nearing the conclusion of his remarks.

“It’s with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots,” Belichick told reporters at Gillette Stadium, as seen on the team’s live stream. “I’ll always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here.

“But at this time, we’re gonna move on. And I look forward and am excited for the future. But I’ll always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here, and Robert (Kraft), what you’ve done for me.”

Belichick seemingly got choked up when he was talking about Patriots fans a few minutes prior. (You can read everything Belichick said here.)

Kraft stressed it was an amicable separation and said the Patriots exceeded all of his highest expectations, in large part because of Belichick. Kraft also confirmed that he expects Belichick to continue coaching, which probably won’t come as much of a surprise.

