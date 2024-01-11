The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, and there’s little doubt in Robert Kraft’s claim that the process has been “amicable.”

In terms of divorces, this might be the easiest we’ve ever seen.

Kraft and Belichick don’t have much to fight over, having shared all of their success throughout the last two decades, but it’s astounding how painless it all seems to have been. There hasn’t been any fighting, as both sides understood it was time for change.

There weren’t any reservations, from either side.

“This is a results business,” Kraft said Thursday, per team-provided video. “I think both of us felt the time was right for each of us to go off in our separate directions.

“I think our relationship went to a new place because this is very hard. It’s like a marriage, and things don’t always go great. You get through the difficult times and it makes the relationship stronger. I think we had the chance to do that over the last quarter century.

“I think both of us felt, at this point in time, it was in our mutual interests to go our separate ways.”

It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows down at Gillette Stadium, however. The Patriots didn’t inform staffers of the decision prior to its announcement, meaning they had to learn about it on social media.

Belichick and Kraft opted to focus on the positives, though. They stood beside one another as they gave statements, with the former even showing some emotion throughout. It’s the end of an era, and neither man allowed the reasons for the end to influence the way they felt.

“We have a bond and a foundation that, in this business, is very hard to create,” Kraft said. “… I wish him nothing but the best.”