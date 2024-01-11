FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick nearly shed a tear Thursday during his final news conference with the New England Patriots. But it wasn’t while talking about Robert Kraft, the players, the assistant coaches or the Super Bowls.

Belichick became noticeably choked up when addressing the fans near the end of his Patriots farewell, which was delivered in front of a large group of reporters at Gillette Stadium. The press conference, held inside a team auditorium, made Belichick’s “mutual” departure from the franchise official.

“Finally, to the fans,” Belichick said. “The fans here are amazing. There’s so many memories with the fans. The sendoffs. The parades. The Sundays. Whatever the situations are. The letters of support. Seeing the fans away from here, at a gas station or a grocery store or wherever you bump into them. … And not just in New England. They extend nationally and even internationally, as I’ve traveled, it’s amazing how far the arm reaches. We saw that this year in Germany.

“So appreciative to the fans for all the support they’ve given me, my family and this football team. There’s so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots. And I’ll always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here, but at this time, we’re gonna move on. I look forward and am excited for the future. But always very appreciative of the opportunity here.”

You can skip to the 3:45 mark in the video below to watch Belichick’s emotional message for Patriots fans.

It was a revealing moment during what was a surreal 10 minutes in Foxboro. Belichick, still dealing with a cold, appeared genuinely nervous while delivering his remarks. He might’ve expected to part ways with the Patriots this offseason, but he also looked like someone who never thought he’d have to conduct that kind of press conference.

Former and Current Patriots assistants, including Josh McDaniels, Bill O’Brien, DeMarcus Covington and Mike Pellegrino, all were present and sitting near the back of the auditorium. And all appeared uncomfortable while watching their longtime mentor hastily say goodbye to the franchise with which he won six Super Bowl titles.

Once Belichick finished his statement, he embraced Kraft and the two briefly posed for photos. Kraft then took the podium and spoke for just over four minutes while injecting both levity and reality.

“This is a move we mutually agreed is needed at this time,” he said.

“He’s got a cold, so I’m not gonna kiss him,” he said during the final photo opp.

Then, without taking any questions, two of the three architects of the Patriots dynasty walked off the stage and exited to the left. McDaniels, O’Brien and other A-list guests quietly got up and made for the exits at the back of the auditorium.

There was no applause. There were no smiles, aside from the ones Belichick and Kraft forced out during the middle and end of the presentation.

And just like that, New England lost the final vestige of the Patriots dynasty. A new era, ushered in sooner than anyone wanted, now is here — for better or for worse.