Robert Kraft didn’t want Bill Belichick’s two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots to conclude in a transaction.

That’s how Kraft would view it if he tried to trade Belichick, who spent 24 seasons with the franchise. So instead of seeking a draft pick in exchange for Belichick’s rights, ultimately sending the 71-year-old to a new organization in the process, Kraft and Belichick on Thursday announced their decision to mutually part ways. Kraft said the decision was made amicably.

“That’s an interesting question,” Kraft told reporters at Gillette Stadium when asked if he thought about trading Belichick, per the Patriots.

“I’m fortunate in our family, our businesses are all private. And so we try to create a culture and develop an environment where people want to stay and stay long term. And I guess if you look at this as a transaction, he (Belichick) is so valuable and how we could extract something, I didn’t think that was right.”

Kraft said he viewed the split with franchise legend Tom Brady the same way.

“I didn’t think it was right for Tom Brady, who gave us 20 years, and I don’t think it’s right for Bill,” Kraft said. “I think each of them earned the right to be in a position where they should do what’s right for (them), given what they have done for this franchise.”

Ahead of the official decision on the mutual split, many questioned whether or not Kraft would trade Belichick. Because while it would be the more cynical thing to do, it also could have helped the current team earn more draft capital. Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi said he would like Kraft to do so, and he surely wasn’t alone.

Kraft, though, doesn’t care about any criticism he might face.

“Some people might criticize me for not extracting as much value, and I understand that, but we just tried to do what we think it’s right for the proper values and ability to operate, and try to get people who want to come and feel that we’re going to treat them fairly.”

Kraft, who hinted Belichick would coach elsewhere next season, said both he and Belichick felt the time was right.

Kraft did not answer questions regarding New England’s succession plan for Belichick, and did not say whether or not the Patriots would hire a general manager before a head coach. Given it was an “emotional” day for the franchise, as Kraft put it, he said those questions will be answered in short-order.