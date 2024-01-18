With the Dallas Cowboys now out of the picture, all signs point toward Bill Belichick landing in Atlanta.

Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons this weekend, according to a Thursday report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The former New England Patriots head coach previously met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Monday.

Atlanta also recently interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for its coaching vacancy. At the time of this writing, Belichick hadn’t taken interviews with any other NFL franchises.

It doesn’t appear as if anything is imminent between Belichick and the Falcons. However, Rapoport added things are “ramping up” between Atlanta and arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

Reminder: The Patriots will host the Falcons during the 2025 regular season.

Featured image via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images