Bill Belichick Rumors: Potential NFC East Suitor Sticking With Head Coach

Following a surprising 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys drew major speculation to pursue Bill Belichick.

That will not be the case as of Wednesday.

The Cowboys will be retaining current head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Despite links between Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, there will not be a match between the two sides for the 2024 season.

Belichick still has an active market, most recently marked by an interview with the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

After 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, Belichick is ready for his next NFL adventure.