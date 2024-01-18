Following a surprising 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys drew major speculation to pursue Bill Belichick.

That will not be the case as of Wednesday.

The Cowboys will be retaining current head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Despite links between Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, there will not be a match between the two sides for the 2024 season.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 1/17, 7:50pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+123
Sun 1/21, 6:30 PM
BUF -2.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-146

Belichick still has an active market, most recently marked by an interview with the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

After 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, Belichick is ready for his next NFL adventure.

More NFL:

Bill Belichick Rumors: Potential NFC East Suitor Sticking With Head Coach

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images