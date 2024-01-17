The Atlanta Falcons on Monday night confirmed they interviewed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for their current opening. But the organization didn’t reveal any details about the meeting between franchise owner Arthur Blank and Belichick.

Fortunately for those interested, a juicy rumor has surfaced regarding Belichick’s first interview of the offseason. The internet is running wild with the theory Blank had Belichick picked up privately and flown to Antigua where they then met on Blank’s yacht.

As first shared by X platform user Nicole Harris and later published by Bro Bible, Belichick is rumored to have boarded Blank’s $180 million super yacht. Blank’s yacht, named “dreAMBoat” in a nod to his initials, was at port in Antigua as of Monday, per Ship Tracker. When it was confirmed the Falcons interviewed Belichick, Bro Bible then questioned whether Blank could have flown Belichick to Antigua given his jet’s location data is private.

Bro Bible also did some detective work and uncovered that Harris recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked if anyone had any experience with American Airlines. The No. 1 airline flying to Antigua? Yeah, that’s American Airlines.

Connecting Belichick to Antigua should be taken with a grain of salt in this circumstance. It very well could be the internet streets talking nonsense. What’s not nonsense, however, is that Belichick interviewed with the organization.

Given all this has surfaced less than a week after Belichick and the Patriots parted ways, football fans might want to buckle up for a rumor-filled few weeks. Perhaps the $225 million yacht known as “Bravo Eugenia,” owned by none other than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will be the next to surface? After all, Belichick has been linked to more than just the Falcons.