The Boston Bruins close out their four-game western road trip and look to break a three-game losing skid against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

If the B’s want to get back into the win column, they’ll need to focus on containing the Blue top forward line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Jordan Kyrou who all have over 30 points on the year so far and account for 35% of the Blues’ total points this season.

For more on how explosive St. Louis’ starting line can be and how paramount it is for Boston’s defense to limit their chances, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.