To wrap up the road trip, the Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-1 victory at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Bruins move to 23-7-6 while the Blue Jackets move to 12-19-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston entered on the strength of a three-game winning streak. Rounding out a pair of away games, the two teams took a period to find energy on Tuesday night.

In the second period, Boston found openings to test Columbus goaltender Spencer Martin. The Bruins took advantage as Kevin Shattenkirk and James van Riemsdyk found the back of the net. After trailing in the shot margin early on, Boston consistently created opportunities.

The Bruins played a clean game against the Blue Jackets, committing just two penalties on the night.

In net, Linus Ullmark earned his second straight victory with 25 saves.

Boston has won four straight games for the first time since its season-opening six-game winning streak.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Shattenkirk got the scoring started with his third goal in three games.

Shatty sent it 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uoquQR6tkK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2024

— van Riemsdyk had the right touch to net his seventh goal of the season.

JVR gives them the lead! #NHLBruins



📺: BOS 🆚 CBJ live now on NESN

— NESN (@NESN) January 3, 2024

— Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of 27 shots against Columbus.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.