Ex-WWE Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW Event

A former WWE world heavyweight champion made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s “Wrestle Kingdom 18” to challenge the son of a legendary pro wrestler.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, arrived at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday along with his younger brother Ryan Nemeth to sit ringside for the NJPW Global Championship match between David Finlay, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.

Finlay, who is the son of WWE trainer Fit Finlay, confronted Nic Nemeth after he won the title, and the pair brawled ringside. There weren’t any other developments, but it would not be a surprise if Finlay’s first defense of his global championship was against Nemeth.

The 43-year-old was among multiple WWE releases in September that also included Matt Riddle. Nemeth debuted a “Wanted Man” gimmick on the same day as his “Wrestle Kingdom” debut.

“Wrestle Kingdom 18” also featured another former WWE star in the spotlight when Bryan Danielson took on Kazuchika Okada in the semi-main event before Sanada defended the IWGP world heavyweight championship against Tetsuya Naito.