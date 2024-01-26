Jayson Tatum Chasing Missing Piece Of Celtics Legacy

Jayson Tatum’s list of accomplishments is a validating start to his NBA career with the Boston Celtics.

Tatum helped Boston reach the NBA Finals in 2022 while making five All-Star teams, three All-NBA teams and four trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 25-year-old also averaged over 30 points for the first time in his career last season.

In his still young Celtics career, Tatum has done everything he can to define himself as a superstar in the NBA. With that being said, Tatum knows there is a missing piece to his resume to be remembered as an all-time great: a championship.

“You play this game to be remembered,” Tatum told NBA writer Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “You play the game to inspire people. You play the game to be a champion, right? And I don’t know how long I’ll wear the Celtics jersey, but I want to be remembered as one of the best Celtics to ever play. And you can’t get in that conversation unless you win a championship. So, that motivates me all the time.”

Tatum has gotten close to the ultimate prize with Boston before, though this year’s group may give him his best chance so far to win it all.

As the top team in the Eastern Conference, Tatum looks to drive the new-look Celtics to a level his teams of the past have fallen short of.