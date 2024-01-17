Once the victim of a so-called Patriots “brain drain“, Bill Belichick now could be the beneficiary.

In addition to potentially taking multiple coaches with him to his next destination, Belichick also might recruit some of New England’s personnel executives. Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday reported the Patriots could give director of scouting Eliot Wolf a “significant” promotion, but also left the door open for a vastly different outcome.

“However, I did hear from two prominent league sources who believe Wolf and Matt Groh will eventually land wherever Belichick does,” Giardi wrote. “Admittedly, I had not considered that. Perhaps we’ll get a better sense of it in the coming days and weeks.

Giardi added: “Per sources — at least recently — Groh, the Pats’ director of player personnel, has been the one reaching out to current Pats players who are in walk years about retaining their services. Groh has also been on the road doing some college scouting (in conjunction with college scouting coordinator Camren Williams, who is well-thought-of league-wide).”

At this point, it’s difficult to get a real sense of how the Patriots will staff their personnel department after installing Jerod Mayo as their new head coach.

For each report indicating Wolf and Groh will stay in New England, with the former potentially becoming a de facto GM, there’s another suggesting both executives could leave. It’s also possible the Patriots keep their front office intact before making changes after the 2024 NFL Draft.

In any event, the decision-making process at One Patriot Place will be dramatically different with Belichick no longer in the picture.

