Four days after leaving the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick completed his first interview for a new NFL head coaching position.

The Falcons on Monday night announced they interviewed Belichick, who is coming off 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships in Foxboro, Mass. Of course, one of those Lombardi Trophies came at the expense of Atlanta, where fans likely still are reeling from Matt Ryan and company blowing a 25-point lead on football’s biggest stage.

So when the Falcons revealed the Belichick news, countless fans couldn’t help themselves from making Super Bowl LI jokes.

Interview lasted between 3-28 minutes — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 16, 2024

Hiring the coach who gave your team the most embrassing L in franchise history is crazy — Phil 🌟 (@Phxlly) January 16, 2024

We’ve come such a long way since this moment pic.twitter.com/pR49KwO0FU — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 16, 2024

Heard he’s asking for $28.3 million a year. — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) January 16, 2024

They play at New England in 2025, he has to win that game 28-3 — Alex (RANGERS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS🔥🔥🔥) (@DFWAlex2289) January 16, 2024

28 questions, 3 answers — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 16, 2024

I give it a 3.28% chance — NashO (@chris2012N) January 16, 2024

The Falcons were the first team reported as a potential Belichick suitor once news broke that the legendary coach and the Patriots were going their separate ways. Furthermore, people in Belichick’s camp reportedly believe Atlanta would be a good landing spot, as it presents a talented roster, a mild media market and an owner who won’t micromanage.

And if Belichick ends up signing a multi-year deal with the Falcons, he will be in line to return to Gillette Stadium as a visitor in 2025.