The Philadelphia Eagles don’t currently have an opening at head coach with Nick Sirianni still holding the title as of Tuesday evening. But if the Eagles do opt to move on from Sirianni after their late-season collapse, there’s at least one person who doesn’t believe Bill Belichick will be considered.

Howard Eskin, a talk show host and sideline reporter on Eagles broadcasts, reported Philadelphia is not expected to be interested in Belichick should they move on from Sirianni.

Eskin, however, didn’t leave it at that.

“I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat,” Eskin said of the Eagles owner on SportsRadio 94WIP, as transcribed by Dov Kleiman. “I can tell you that. I know that.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he’s not a big fan. He’s (Belichick) not the guy.”

more nfl

Troy Aikman Blasted Eagles For ‘Panic Move’ To Matt Patricia

by Sean T. McGuire 1 Min Read

Patriots Rumors: New England ‘In Contact’ With This Impending Free Agent

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Everyone Made Super Bowl Jokes After Bill Belichick-Falcons Interview

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Eskin’s reference to “Belicheat” obviously relates to the off-field controversies Belichick was involved in during his time the New England Patriots. Belichick and the Patriots on Thursday parted ways after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles, which could have been seven had New England not lost to the Eagles in the Malcolm Butler-less Super Bowl LII.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Siranni’s job is far from safe, however. The Eagles, who were the last undefeated team in the NFL this season, were eliminated from the playoffs Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the loss, Philadelphia dropped six of its final seven games of the season.

There’s still a chance the Eagles will get a look at Belichick next season. The future Hall of Famer already has interviewed with the NFC’s Atlanta Falcons and many believe Belichick could land with the Philadelphia’s biggest NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects On Nearly Joining Patriots Before Trade

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images