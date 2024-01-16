The Philadelphia Eagles don’t currently have an opening at head coach with Nick Sirianni still holding the title as of Tuesday evening. But if the Eagles do opt to move on from Sirianni after their late-season collapse, there’s at least one person who doesn’t believe Bill Belichick will be considered.

Howard Eskin, a talk show host and sideline reporter on Eagles broadcasts, reported Philadelphia is not expected to be interested in Belichick should they move on from Sirianni.

Eskin, however, didn’t leave it at that.

“I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat,” Eskin said of the Eagles owner on SportsRadio 94WIP, as transcribed by Dov Kleiman. “I can tell you that. I know that.

“I am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he’s not a big fan. He’s (Belichick) not the guy.”

Eskin’s reference to “Belicheat” obviously relates to the off-field controversies Belichick was involved in during his time the New England Patriots. Belichick and the Patriots on Thursday parted ways after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles, which could have been seven had New England not lost to the Eagles in the Malcolm Butler-less Super Bowl LII.

Siranni’s job is far from safe, however. The Eagles, who were the last undefeated team in the NFL this season, were eliminated from the playoffs Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the loss, Philadelphia dropped six of its final seven games of the season.

There’s still a chance the Eagles will get a look at Belichick next season. The future Hall of Famer already has interviewed with the NFC’s Atlanta Falcons and many believe Belichick could land with the Philadelphia’s biggest NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.